Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 8:18 AM

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors factored in falls on Wall Street and kept their focus on Japanese corporate earnings reports.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors factored in falls on Wall Street and kept their focus on Japanese corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.24 per cent or 66.18 points at 27,729.57 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.18 per cent or 3.22 points to 1,812.00.

