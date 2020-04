Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday as buy-backs supported the market after it dropped in the previous session, with investors still cautious about the virus pandemic and its economic impact.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday as buy-backs supported the market after it dropped in the previous session, with investors still cautious about the virus pandemic and its economic impact.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.02 per cent or 195.05 points at 19,333.00 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.73 per cent or 10.30 points to 1,417.20.

