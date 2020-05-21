Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Thursday

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday following gains on Wall Street, as traders were buoyed by the prospect of a state of emergency being lifted in western Japan later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.53 per cent or 109.39 points at 20,704.54 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.27 per cent or 3.98 points to 1,498.67.

AFP