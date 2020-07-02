You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Thursday

Thu, Jul 02, 2020

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday as traders invested in high-tech shares following rallies on the Nasdaq on Wall Street, while awaiting US jobs data due later in the day.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.43 per cent or 95.30 points at 22,217.03 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.47 per cent or 7.30 points to 1,545.91.

