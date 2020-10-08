Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Thursday

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, tracking rebounds on Wall Street after US President Donald Trump appeared to reverse his decision to put off new stimulus until after the November 3 election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.33 per cent or 77.84 points at 23,500.66 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.24 per cent or 3.89 points to 1,650.36.

AFP