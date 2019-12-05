You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on trade deal hopes

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 8:15 AM

nz_nikkei_051237.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday after US stocks rallied on upbeat reports about US-China trade talks that offset lacklustre US economic data.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday after US stocks rallied on upbeat reports about US-China trade talks that offset lacklustre US economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei index climbed 0.78 per cent or 180.89 points to 23,316.12 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.58 per cent or 9.91 points at 1,713.18.

"Japanese shares are seen rebounding encouraged by rallies in US stocks and a lull in the appreciation of the yen," Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary.

The market is rebounding due to "expectations for a US-China deal on trade", he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Citing people familar with the talks, Bloomberg News said US negotiators saw a deal being finalised before US tariffs against China are due to rise on Dec 15.

SEE ALSO

Tokyo: Shares sag on fading hopes for US-China deal

The US dollar fetched 108.85 yen in early Asian trade, against 108.88 yen in New York.

In Tokyo, some major electronics manufacturers were higher, with Panasonic gaining 1.35 per cent to 1,048.5 yen and Sony trading up 0.80 per cent at 7,155 yen.

Oil-linked shares and commodities were also higher reflecting a rebound in global stocks, with Japan Petroleum Exploration jumping 3.26 per cent to 2,939 yen, crude oil developer and distributor Inpex climbing 2.17 per cent to 1,080 yen, and Sumitomo Metal Mining advancing 1.47 per cent to 3,297 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.5 per cent at 27,649.78.

AFP

BREAKING

Dec 5, 2019 09:05 AM
Banking & Finance

Pound jumps above US$1.31 to 7-month high on expectation of Conservative majority

[LONDON] Sterling surged above US$1.31 and hit its highest level in about two and a half years against the euro on...

Dec 5, 2019 09:01 AM
Energy & Commodities

Petrobras plans US$34b in dividends by 2024 as debt shrinks

[NEW YORK] Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) plans to pay its shareholders US$34 billion in dividends over the next...

Dec 5, 2019 08:58 AM
Companies & Markets

Design Studio takes 20m dirham unsecured loan from controlling shareholder

MAINBOARD-LISTED Design Studio Group is taking an unsecured loan of up to 20 million dirham (S$7.4 million) from...

Dec 5, 2019 08:57 AM
Government & Economy

Australia to trim government as PM demands policy delivery

[SYDNEY] Australia will cut the number of government departments next year to focus on the continuity of policy and...

Dec 5, 2019 08:28 AM
Consumer

Singapore recalls 3 versions of metformin as diabetes drugs come under carcinogen scrutiny

[LONDON] Global health regulators are looking into whether widely used diabetes drugs may contain unsafe levels of a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly