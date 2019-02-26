You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on trade talks progress, cheaper yen

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 8:47 AM

BP_Nikkei_260219_50.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday tracking rallies on overseas markets on optimism over US-China trade talks, after US President Donald Trump said the discussions were in an "advanced stage".

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.10 per cent or 20.56 points to 21,548.79 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.04 per cent or 0.57 points at 1,621.44.

The Japanese market was also supported by a cheaper yen against the dollar, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 111.04 yen in early Asian trade, almost unchanged from 111.05 yen in New York but higher than its level below 111 yen in Asian trading hours on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US President Donald Trump said Monday he expects to hold a "signing summit" with China's President Xi Jinping to seal a trade deal, since discussions are in the "advanced stages".

The comments cheered global stock markets, as investors bet the dispute would not ratchet up immediately.

Citing progress in the four days of talks, after officials worked through the weekend, Mr Trump on Sunday extended a March 1 deadline, postponing for now a sharp increase in tariffs on US$200 billion in Chinese goods.

"Rallies in US shares and a cheaper yen are seen boosting Japanese stocks," Yutaka Masushima, market analyst at Monex, said in a commentary.

In Tokyo, some exporters were higher, with Toyota trading up 0.25 per cent at 6,791 yen, its rival Nissan up 0.33 per cent at 1,956 yen and Tokyo Electron, a chip-making equipment manufacturer, trading up 0.48 per cent at 15,685 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow closed 0.2 per cent higher at 26,091.95.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

BP_starhub_260219_5.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
4 How two brothers built a music school empire in Singapore
5 Bull run in US markets could stick around a while longer

Must Read

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World shares fall 18.45% in heavy volume as trading resumes

BP_SG_260219_2.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecast for 2019 headline inflation trimmed as Jan reading eases to 0.4%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening