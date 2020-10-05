Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Trump health

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors responded positively to US President Donald Trump signalling that his health is improving after contracting the coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.06 per cent, or 243.46 points, to 23,273.36 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.19 per cent or 19.10 points, to 1,628.32.

