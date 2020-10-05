You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Trump health

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 8:20 AM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors responded positively to US President Donald Trump signalling that his health is improving after contracting the coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.06 per cent, or 243.46 points, to 23,273.36 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.19 per cent or 19.10 points, to 1,628.32.

AFP

