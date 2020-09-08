You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Tuesday

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 8:26 AM

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday encouraged by rallies in major European markets with US markets closed for the Labour Day holiday.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday encouraged by rallies in major European markets with US markets closed for the Labour Day holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.33 per cent or 75.62 points to 23,165.57 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.16 per cent or 2.60 points to 1,612.34.

