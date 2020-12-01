Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Tuesday

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, shrugging off falls on Wall Street, after US pharmaceutical firm Moderna asked authorities in the United States and Europe to authorise its coronavirus vaccine.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, shrugging off falls on Wall Street, after US pharmaceutical firm Moderna asked authorities in the United States and Europe to authorise its coronavirus vaccine.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.95 per cent or 250.40 points at 26,684.02 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.78 per cent or 13.73 points to 1,768.65.

AFP