 Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Tuesday, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Tuesday

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 8:17 AM

nz_nikkei_090242.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains on hopes for additional stimulus, and with the start of Japan's vaccination campaign also supporting the market.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains on hopes for additional stimulus, and with the start of Japan's vaccination campaign also supporting the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.17 per cent or 50.72 points at 29,439.22 in early trade, while the broader Topix Index gained 0.14 per cent or 2.73 points to 1,926.68.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 9, 2021 08:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Ascott Residence Trust to sell Somerset Xu Hui Shanghai above book value

ASCOTT Residence Trust (ART) has agreed to sell Somerset Xu Hui Shanghai at an aggregate value of 1.05 billion yuan...

Feb 9, 2021 08:48 AM
Government & Economy

Australian business confidence improves in Jan, activity off highs

[SYDNEY] A measure of Australian business confidence picked up in January while conditions eased back from historic...

Feb 9, 2021 08:46 AM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin extends gains above US$47,000 in Asia

[SINGAPORE] Cryptocurrencies extended gains in Asia on Tuesday, with bitcoin and ethereum reaching record highs, in...

Feb 9, 2021 08:37 AM
Garage

DoorDash buys startup behind salad-making robot

[SAN FRANCISCO] Restaurant meal delivery service DoorDash on Monday said it bought the startup behind a robotic...

Feb 9, 2021 07:20 AM
Government & Economy

First sitting US congressman dies after Covid diagnosis

[WASHINGTON] A Republican congressman from Texas who was being treated for Covid-19 has died, his office said on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SMEs counting on govt support amid gloomy outlook in 2021: QBE poll

DBS rolls out new business support measures

Mudlogic engineers success by catering to the customer

Seoul launches Covid tests for pets

Should investors beware the Lippo effect?

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for