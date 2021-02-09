Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Tuesday

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains on hopes for additional stimulus, and with the start of Japan's vaccination campaign also supporting the market.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains on hopes for additional stimulus, and with the start of Japan's vaccination campaign also supporting the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.17 per cent or 50.72 points at 29,439.22 in early trade, while the broader Topix Index gained 0.14 per cent or 2.73 points to 1,926.68.

AFP