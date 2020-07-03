You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on us jobs data, virus hopes

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 8:15 AM

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street as investors cheered a solid rebound in US employment and encouraging news about progress towards a coronavirus vaccine.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street as investors cheered a solid rebound in US employment and encouraging news about progress towards a coronavirus vaccine.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.64 per cent or 142.62 points at 22,288.58 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.61 per cent or 9.40 points to 1,552.16.

