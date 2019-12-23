You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on US rallies, cheaper yen

Mon, Dec 23, 2019 - 8:53 AM

WH_japanstocks _231223.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday helped by rallies on Wall Street, a cheaper yen, and sustained positive sentiment on US-China trade.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday helped by rallies on Wall Street, a cheaper yen, and sustained positive sentiment on US-China trade.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.43 per cent, or 101.45 points, to 23,918.08 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.23 per cent, or 4.04 points, at 1,737.11.

US President Donald Trump said Friday he had a "very good talk" with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on a partial resolution of the trade war.

"Investors took heart from President Trump's comments" that the bilateral talks with China were productive, Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities, said in a commentary.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump tweeted that China "already started large scale" increases in purchases of US farm goods, in line with the deal.

SEE ALSO

Tokyo: Shares close down on profit-taking

However, he did not give a date for when the so-called "phase one" agreement will actually be signed.

The comments helped boost US stocks on Friday, with all three major indices ending at all-time highs, with the US dollar edging higher against its major peers, including the yen.

In Asia on Monday, the US dollar fetched 109.45 yen against 109.47 yen in New York late Friday.

In Tokyo, China-linked shares were higher with construction machinery giant Komatsu gaining 0.86 per cent to 2,675 yen and industrial robot maker Fanuc advancing 0.58 per cent to 20,690 yen.

Chip-related shares were also higher, with Tokyo Electron trading up 0.83 per cent at 24,150 yen and Advantest up 0.48 per cent at 6,180 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.3 per cent at 28,455.09.

AFP

BREAKING

Dec 23, 2019 09:04 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Yangzijiang, SPH, Accordia Golf, SingPost, The Hour Glass, ISEC, Straits Trading, GYP

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Dec 23, 2019 08:50 AM
Energy & Commodities

US sanctions cannot stop gas pipeline to Europe: Russia

[MOSCOW] Russia's foreign minister insisted on Sunday that a flagship project to pipe natural gas to Europe would be...

Dec 23, 2019 08:48 AM
Transport

Strike makes for not-so-merry Christmas travel in France

[PARIS] Holiday travellers across France scrambled for alternatives Sunday as an 18-day-old transport strike over...

Dec 23, 2019 08:30 AM
Consumer

Tesco halts Christmas card factory after China inmate message

[LONDON] Supermarket giant Tesco said on Sunday it has stopped production at a factory in China after one of its...

Dec 23, 2019 08:24 AM
Government & Economy

Modi seeks to soothe India's Muslims as deadly protests swell

[NEW DELHI] Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought Sunday to reassure India's Muslims as a wave of deadly protests...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly