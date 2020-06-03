Tokyo: Stocks open higher on US rallies, cheaper yen

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.38 per cent or 308.50 points at 22,634.11 in early trade, while the broader Topix index climbed 1.12 per cent or 17.74 points to 1,605.42.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from a strong showing on Wall Street and a cheaper yen against the dollar.

AFP