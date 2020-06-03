You are here
Tokyo: Stocks open higher on US rallies, cheaper yen
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from a strong showing on Wall Street and a cheaper yen against the dollar.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.38 per cent or 308.50 points at 22,634.11 in early trade, while the broader Topix index climbed 1.12 per cent or 17.74 points to 1,605.42.
AFP
