You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on US rallies, cheaper yen

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 8:17 AM

rk_nikkei_030620.jpg
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.38 per cent or 308.50 points at 22,634.11 in early trade, while the broader Topix index climbed 1.12 per cent or 17.74 points to 1,605.42.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from a strong showing on Wall Street and a cheaper yen against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.38 per cent or 308.50 points at 22,634.11 in early trade, while the broader Topix index climbed 1.12 per cent or 17.74 points to 1,605.42.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 3, 2020 08:19 AM
Government & Economy

Former President Bush, contrasting Trump approach, says protesters should be heard

[BENGALURU] Former President George W. Bush said on Tuesday the killing of George Floyd reflected a "shocking...

Jun 3, 2020 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

UK PM prepared to change immigration rules if China imposes national security law on Hong Kong

[BENGALURU] The United Kingdom is prepared to change its immigration rules if China imposes a national security law...

Jun 3, 2020 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

France savours return of cafes and restaurants

[PARIS] French cafes and restaurants reopened their doors Tuesday as the country took its latest step out of...

Jun 3, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Most Americans sympathise with protests, disapprove of Trump's response: Reuters/Ipsos

[NEW YORK] A majority of Americans sympathise with nationwide protests over the death of an unarmed black man in...

Jun 3, 2020 06:58 AM
Technology

US says will investigate nations with digital services tax

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday announced investigations into foreign digital...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.