Tokyo: Stocks open higher on US rallies, cheaper yen

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, breaking through the 23,000-point mark as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street and a cheaper yen against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.05 per cent or 240.17 points to 23,103.90 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.86 per cent or 13.77 points to 1,626.25.

AFP