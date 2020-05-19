You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on virus hopes

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 8:15 AM

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, extending rallies on Wall Street on optimism about the easing of coronavirus lockdowns and promising preliminary clinical results of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.65 per cent or 331.41 points at 20,465.14 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 1.44 per cent or 20.99 points to 1,480.28.

