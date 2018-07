[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Friday on a weaker yen, while investors looked ahead to US GDP data expected later Friday and the Bank of Japan's policy meeting next week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.26 per cent or 59.61 points to 22,646.48 at the open, while the broader Topix index rose 0.27 per cent or 4.74 points to 1,770.52.

AFP