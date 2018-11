[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, rebounding from the previous day's sharp drops on news of US-China trade talks and Britain's announcement of a draft exit deal with the European Union.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which ended down more than 2.0 per cent on Tuesday, rose 0.51 per cent or 111.27 points, to 21,921.79 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.56 per cent or 9.19 points at 1,647.64.

AFP