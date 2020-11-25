Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Wednesday

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street, thanks to receding US political uncertainty.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.22 per cent or 319.71 points at 26,485.30 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.08 per cent or 18.95 points to 1,781.35.

AFP