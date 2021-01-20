You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Wednesday

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 8:17 AM

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday supported by solid gains on Wall Street ahead of the US presidential inauguration of Joe Biden, and his government's expected aggressive stimulus spending.
PHOTO: AFP

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.50 per cent or 142.64 points to 28,776.10 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.09 per cent or 1.66 points at 1,857.50.

