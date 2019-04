[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday supported by record levels in New York but investors remained cautious amid corporate earnings season and ahead of an unprecedented 10 days of holidays next week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.40 per cent or 88.43 points at 22,348.17 in early trade, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.32 per cent or 5.15 points at 1,628.12.

AFP