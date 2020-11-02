You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open higher with eyes on US vote

Mon, Nov 02, 2020 - 8:19 AM

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors factored in the rout last week in New York with their eyes shifting to the US presidential election and other market-moving events.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors factored in the rout last week in New York with their eyes shifting to the US presidential election and other market-moving events.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.61 per cent or 139.86 points at 23,116.99 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.04 per cent or 16.37 points to 1,595.70.

