[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors cautiously welcomed tentative signs of an improvement in the coronavirus crisis battering the global economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.55 per cent or 103.94 points at 19,054.12 in early trade, while the broader Topic index edged up 0.32 per cent or 4.44 points to 1,407.65.

AFP