Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, helped by a stable yen against the dollar after the global market moved narrowly during a holiday in Japan.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, helped by a stable yen against the dollar after the global market moved narrowly during a holiday in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.27 per cent or 59.94 points at 22,608.84 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.28 per cent or 4.52 points at 1,633.12.

AFP