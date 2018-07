[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday as worries about a trade war resurfaced with reports that US President Donald Trump could announce additional tariffs on Chinese-made goods.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.84 per cent, or 187.00 points, to 22,009.89 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.70 per cent, or 12.08 points, at 1,704.05.

AFP