[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower again on Wednesday, despite Wall Street snapping a multi-session losing streak, with investors still on edge over US-China trade ties.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.32 per cent or 65.99 points to 20,519.32 in early trade while the Topix index was down 0.30 per cent or 4.44 points at 1,494.79.

AFP