Tokyo: Stocks open lower

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, with fears over increasing global virus infections outweighing hopes for a resumption of business activity, and investors eyeing economic indicators due this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.55 per cent or 123.92 points at 22,354.87 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.37 per cent or 5.93 points to 1,576.87.

AFP