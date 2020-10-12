Tokyo: Stocks open lower

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday on profit-taking despite US rallies, with investors closely watching the US presidential election campaigns.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday on profit-taking despite US rallies, with investors closely watching the US presidential election campaigns.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.14 per cent or 33.56 points to 23,586.13 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.12 per cent or 2.02 points to 1,645.36.

AFP