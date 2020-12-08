Tokyo: Stocks open lower

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday tracking falls on Wall Street as investors monitored the prospects for additional US stimulus spending and Brexit talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.63 per cent or 168.21 points at 26,379.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.43 per cent or 7.60 points to 1,753.15.

AFP