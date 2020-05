Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday after a three-day public holiday, tracking falls on Wall Street due to weak economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.6 per cent or 115.04 points at 19,504.31 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.7 percent or 9.81 points to 1,421.45.

AFP