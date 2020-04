Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday following a rout on Wall Street, with investor sentiment weighed down by ongoing virus concerns in Japan, which is seeing a steady rise in cases.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.24 per cent or 43.62 points to 18,021.79 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.46 per cent or 6.27 points at 1,344.81.

AFP