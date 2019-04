[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday, with investors turning cautious after modest drops on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which jumped 1.37 per cent the previous day, slipped 0.17 per cent, or 38.46 points, to 22,130.65 in early trade. The broader Topix index was down 0.19 per cent, or 3.14 points, at 1,624.79.

AFP