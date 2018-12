[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday, extending losses on Wall Street, as investors looked ahead to meetings of the US and Japanese central banks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.07 per cent or 230.76 points at 21,276.12 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 1.14 per cent or 18.19 points at 1,576.01.

AFP