[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday amid a lack of fresh market-moving events as investors took a wait-and-see attitude ahead of US-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.39 per cent, or 85.74 points, at 22,113.26 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.37 per cent, or 6.26 points, at 1,685.89.

