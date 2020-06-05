You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open lower ahead of US jobs data

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 8:36 AM

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, with investors wary after recent rises and ahead of the release of a key US jobs report later in the day.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, with investors wary after recent rises and ahead of the release of a key US jobs report later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which rose for four consecutive sessions to Thursday to its highest level in more than three months, slipped 0.3 per cent or 56.26 points to 22,639.48 in early trade.

The broader Topix index was down 0.2 per cent or 2.50 points at 1,601.32.

