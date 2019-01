Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday as concerns over the US-China trade war resurfaced.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday as concerns over the US-China trade war resurfaced.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.80 per cent or 164.15 points at 20,458.76 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.69 per cent, or 10.80 points, at 1,545.63.

