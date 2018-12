[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday amid lingering uncertainty over the US economic outlook with lack of fresh market-moving events after a holiday in US markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.58 per cent or 126.75 points at 21,792.58 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.57 per cent or 9.33 points at 1,631.16.

AFP