You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower as global trade worries weigh

Mon, Jul 02, 2018 - 9:17 AM

BP_Nikkei_020718_62.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO], Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday amid worries about global trade as a key business sentiment survey showed confidence among Japan's biggest manufacturers has slipped.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.21 per cent or 47.85 points to 22,256.66 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.23 per cent or 4.00 points to 1,726.89.

"Caution remains strong over the Trump administration's trade policy towards China," said Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

"It is hard to predict exactly how the real economy as well as market sentiment would be affected" with the US administration poised to roll out tariffs on some US$34 billion of Chinese imports on Friday, he told AFP.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A quarterly survey from the Bank of Japan showed confidence among major manufacturers slipping for the second straight quarter, but Sengoku said its negative impact on markets was small compared with the broader concerns over global trade.

The headline reading in the June report came in at a slightly worse-than-expected 21, down from 24 in March.

"The reading was not a positive factor but didn't fall so deeply, despite the tough conditions in the April-June period ranging from the US-China trade spat to concerns over Europe" after the political shake-up in Italy, Sengoku said.

The yen has not strengthened enough to dampen Japanese exports, underpinning exporters' sentiment, he added.

The US dollar was trading at 110.77 yen against 110.61 yen in New York on Friday.

Nissan lost 1.11 per cent to 1,066 yen while Toyota rose 0.20 per cent to 7,185 yen.

Nintendo gained 0.27 per cent to 36,300 yen and Sony rose 1.12 per cent to 5,728 yen.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_$$_020718_2.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms

BT_20180702_LSDBS_3486604.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth

BT_20180702_JLTOP2_3487119.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

More interest in green products: Soc Gen

Most Read

1 Bitcoin bloodbath nears dot-com levels as many tokens go to zero
2 CapitaLand Commercial Trust sells Twenty Anson for S$516m
3 Former HSBC senior VP jailed 10 years and six months for cheating elderly women of their savings
4 Malaysia's 1MDB taskforce freezes bank accounts of former PM Najib Razak's party
5 Bike rental wars: ofo, Mobike apply for licences; Mobike scraps deposit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_$$_020718_2.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms

BT_20180702_LSDBS_3486604.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth

Jul 2, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates

BP_SGbanks_020718_3.jpg
Jul 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banking stocks lead June's broad-market slide

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening