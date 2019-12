Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors sold shares to take profits despite a broadly positive market sentiment, boosted by positive economic data and a US-China trade deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.18 per cent or 42.36 points at 24,023.76 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged lower by 0.14 per cent or 2.40 points to 1,744.80.

AFP