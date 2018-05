[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday as fears of a global trade war grew after Washington announced steel and aluminium tariffs on the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.39 per cent or 86.87 points to 22,114.95 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.39 per cent or 6.73 points at 1,740.72.

AFP