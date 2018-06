[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, extending losses in global markets amid escalating trade tensions and a stronger yen against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.02 per cent or 231.15 points to 22,461.89 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.94 per cent or 16.44 points at 1,734.19.

AFP