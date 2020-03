Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday after rebounding to positive territory in the previous session from recent sell-offs as investors remained focused on news about the new coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.86 per cent or 171.05 points to 19,696.07 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.47 per cent or 6.60 points at 1,400.08.

AFP