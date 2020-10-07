You are here
Tokyo: Stocks open lower, extending falls on Wall Street
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday tracking falls on Wall Street after US President Donald Trump called off talks on a new stimulus plan until after the election.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.59 per cent or 138.53 points to 23,295.20 in early trade, while the broader Topix index declined 0.62 per cent or 10.16 points to 1,635.59.
AFP
