You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower following rout in US

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 8:20 AM

rk_nikkei_090920.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday following sharp falls in US stocks hit by renewed Brexit tension and a lacklustre economic outlook.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday following sharp falls in US stocks hit by renewed Brexit tension and a lacklustre economic outlook.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.22 per cent or 284.27 points at 22,989.86 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 1.28 per cent or 20.78 points to 1,600.11.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 9, 2020 08:39 AM
Companies & Markets

UOB prices US$600m subordinated notes due 2031 at 1.75%

UOB has priced its US$600 million subordinated notes due 2031 at 1.75 per cent until the first call date.

Sep 9, 2020 08:25 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand's ruling party plans higher tax for top income earners

[WELLINGTON] Jacinda Ardern's ruling Labour Party plans a new higher tax rate of 39 per cent for people earning over...

Sep 9, 2020 07:15 AM
Government & Economy

AstraZeneca puts Covid-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern: Stat News

[NEW YORK] AstraZeneca Plc has put a hold on the late-stage trial of its highly-anticipated Covid-19 vaccine...

Sep 9, 2020 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

Britain plans hiring spree to harness big data in pandemic recovery

[LONDON] Britain is planning to train hundreds of data scientists as part of a new strategy to drive an economic...

Sep 9, 2020 07:02 AM
Technology

Microsoft says small Xbox S game console on the way

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft on Tuesday confirmed that it will launch a small Xbox S game console priced at US$299 in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek cautions against jumping to judgment over Liew Mun Leong, ex-maid case

Temasek posts negative one-year return, portfolio value dips

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Broker's take: DBS expects iFast's growth to outpace industry, ups target price

Brokers' take: DBS, UOBKH deem CapitaLand Reits' merger attractive

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.