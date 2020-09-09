You are here
Tokyo: Stocks open lower following rout in US
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday following sharp falls in US stocks hit by renewed Brexit tension and a lacklustre economic outlook.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.22 per cent or 284.27 points at 22,989.86 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 1.28 per cent or 20.78 points to 1,600.11.
AFP
