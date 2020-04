Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, extending falls on Wall Street amid continued worries over the oil market as the coronavirus crisis cripples global energy demand.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.03 per cent or 199.40 points at 19,081.38 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.84 per cent or 11.87 points to 1,404.02.

AFP