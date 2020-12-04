You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Friday

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 8:18 AM

nz_nikkei_041259.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday as a higher yen against the dollar weighed on the market, with investors awaiting key US jobs data due later in the day.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday as a higher yen against the dollar weighed on the market, with investors awaiting key US jobs data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.31 per cent or 82.69 points at 26,726.68 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.15 per cent or 2.63 points to 1,772.62.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 4, 2020 08:37 AM
Companies & Markets

Ascendas Reit preferential offering oversubscribed; raises S$396.5m

ASCENDAS Real Estate Investment Trust's (Ascendas Reit) preferential offering was oversubscribed, raising gross...

Dec 4, 2020 07:53 AM
Government & Economy

Germany blocks Chinese takeover of satellite tech company: report

[BERLIN] Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has blocked a Chinese defence company from buying up a German company...

Dec 4, 2020 07:48 AM
Garage

Kelley Aerospace to take 250 aviation jobs under its wing; eyes S$150m investment

AIRCRAFT manufacturer Kelley Aerospace is looking to bring more than 250 locals under its wing as it moves more of...

Dec 4, 2020 07:42 AM
Garage

Slack's CEO is back in the passenger seat after Salesforce deal

[SAN FRANCISCO] With a sale to Salesforce, Slack's co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Stewart Butterfield...

Dec 4, 2020 07:21 AM
Government & Economy

US tightens travel rules for Chinese Communist Party members

[WASHINGTON] Washington has sharply tightened travel visas for members of the Chinese Communist Party, the State...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB 'lottery' conundrum: analysts weigh in on ways to mitigate it

Employment rose to pre-Covid levels after Singapore's 'circuit breaker'

Grab in 'position to acquire' amid Gojek merger speculation, says CEO

UOB pioneers new AI solution for anti-money laundering surveillance

It's a bumpy road for SingPost in the e-commerce arena

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for