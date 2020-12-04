Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Friday

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday as a higher yen against the dollar weighed on the market, with investors awaiting key US jobs data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.31 per cent or 82.69 points at 26,726.68 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.15 per cent or 2.63 points to 1,772.62.

