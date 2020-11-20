Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Friday ahead of long weekend

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday in cautious trade ahead of a long weekend, with continued worries about rising coronavirus cases.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.60 per cent or 152.94 points at 25,481.40 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.38 per cent or 6.50 points to 1,719.91.

AFP