You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Friday ahead of long weekend

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 8:22 AM

nz_nikkei_201140.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday in cautious trade ahead of a long weekend, with continued worries about rising coronavirus cases.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday in cautious trade ahead of a long weekend, with continued worries about rising coronavirus cases.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.60 per cent or 152.94 points at 25,481.40 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.38 per cent or 6.50 points to 1,719.91.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 20, 2020 09:00 AM
Banking & Finance

Revolut Singapore loses heavyweight compliance chief

PAYMENTS firm Revolut has lost its heavyweight compliance chief in Singapore just about a year after the ex-Credit...

Nov 20, 2020 08:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers complete merger: Singtel

SINGAPORE Telecommunications (Singtel) on Friday said the merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel, a subsidiary...

Nov 20, 2020 08:45 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Far East Orchard, Straits Trading, Koufu, DBS, Singtel

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Nov 20, 2020 08:34 AM
Government & Economy

Biden denounces 'irresponsible' Trump fight to reverse election

[WILMINGTON, United States] US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday accused Donald Trump of brazenly damaging...

Nov 20, 2020 08:28 AM
Transport

Switch to electric vehicles could 'end oil era': analysis

[PARIS] Emerging markets switching from petrol and diesel engines to electric vehicles (EVs) could save US$250...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DoctorxDentist's headache grows as MOH, medical bodies lean on platform

Fear for 4,700 jobs as two UK retailers go into administration

Will Biden appoint a US ambassador to Singapore?

Singapore cannot keep borders closed forever: PM Lee

Cyclical stocks to lead earnings recovery when vaccines roll out

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for