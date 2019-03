[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, extending a two-day losing streak as investor sentiment remained slack on worries over the global economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.63 per cent or 135.79 points to 21,461.02 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.59 per cent or 9.46 points at 1,605.79.

AFP