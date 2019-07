[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks drifted lower at the open on Wednesday, weighed down by a higher yen amid a dearth of fresh market-moving events.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.39 per cent or 84.03 points at 21,670.24 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was lower by 0.60 per cent or 9.54 points at 1,580.30.

AFP