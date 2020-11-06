You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on higher yen

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 8:16 AM

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, as a higher yen against the dollar weighed on the market despite Wall Street rallies, and with the US presidential race still undecided.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, as a higher yen against the dollar weighed on the market despite Wall Street rallies, and with the US presidential race still undecided.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.19 per cent or 46.61 points at 24,058.67 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged down 0.18 per cent or 2.94 points to 1,647.00.

